MAI Capital Management Lowers Holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

MAI Capital Management lowered its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 1.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 107,514 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,120 shares during the quarter. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $14,849,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BIP Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $13,772,000. First Ascent Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 16.9% in the 1st quarter. First Ascent Asset Management LLC now owns 5,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $765,000 after purchasing an additional 801 shares during the last quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 10.8% in the first quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 108,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,919,000 after purchasing an additional 10,526 shares during the period. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 13.9% during the first quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 652,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,160,000 after purchasing an additional 79,660 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 1.4% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,437,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,027,190,000 after buying an additional 101,149 shares during the period.

Vanguard Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of VTV stock traded down $0.02 on Friday, hitting $142.04. The stock had a trading volume of 401,173 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,219,676. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $143.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $140.39. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1 year low of $122.54 and a 1 year high of $147.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $99.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89.

Vanguard Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

