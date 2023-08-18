MAI Capital Management Has $9.21 Million Stake in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

MAI Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Free Report) by 462.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 90,098 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 74,085 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $9,206,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of BABA. Bard Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in Alibaba Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Ovata Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in Alibaba Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,553,000. Hourglass Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Alibaba Group by 45.1% in the first quarter. Hourglass Capital LLC now owns 4,825 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $493,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Alibaba Group by 15.6% in the fourth quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 134,675 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $11,864,000 after purchasing an additional 18,133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sycomore Asset Management increased its stake in Alibaba Group by 50.0% in the first quarter. Sycomore Asset Management now owns 2,700 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. 13.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BABA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. HSBC upped their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $131.00 to $142.00 in a research note on Sunday, August 13th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $110.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th. DZ Bank raised shares of Alibaba Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alibaba Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $138.64.

Alibaba Group Stock Down 3.8 %

BABA traded down $3.45 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $87.20. 6,816,386 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,759,473. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 1-year low of $58.01 and a 1-year high of $121.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $91.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $91.31. The stock has a market cap of $223.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.86, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The specialty retailer reported $17.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $14.59 by $2.78. The business had revenue of $234.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $224.75 billion. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 12.55%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.40 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alibaba Group Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

