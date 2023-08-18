MAI Capital Management Has $5.98 Million Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

MAI Capital Management cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 3.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 37,673 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,149 shares during the quarter. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $5,981,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 132,288.8% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 158,432,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,159,047,000 after purchasing an additional 158,312,614 shares during the period. Betterment LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 7,459,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,184,528,000 after acquiring an additional 190,152 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,244,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $674,032,000 after acquiring an additional 70,494 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,161,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,061,000 after acquiring an additional 104,196 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,023,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $480,013,000 after acquiring an additional 32,072 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VBR traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $164.71. The stock had a trading volume of 70,682 shares, compared to its average volume of 442,561. The firm has a market cap of $24.68 billion, a PE ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $167.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $162.98. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $142.48 and a twelve month high of $178.51.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.