MAI Capital Management Has $38.43 Million Stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

MAI Capital Management grew its position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 498,527 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 16,069 shares during the quarter. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $38,426,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 34,484,037 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,876,743,000 after purchasing an additional 1,088,358 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $2,774,845,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in NextEra Energy by 66,613.3% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 30,263,816 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,530,055,000 after buying an additional 30,218,452 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 1.6% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 19,626,941 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,538,947,000 after buying an additional 315,356 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 13,532,957 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,131,355,000 after buying an additional 882,316 shares in the last quarter. 77.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NEE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $95.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $93.00 price target on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Friday, July 21st. Guggenheim lowered their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $92.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $93.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NextEra Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.36.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director James Lawrence Camaren purchased 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $67.85 per share, with a total value of $271,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $542,800. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO John W. Ketchum acquired 13,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $74.26 per share, with a total value of $1,009,936.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 184,485 shares in the company, valued at $13,699,856.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director James Lawrence Camaren acquired 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $67.85 per share, with a total value of $271,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $542,800. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NextEra Energy Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NextEra Energy stock traded down $0.25 during trading on Thursday, hitting $67.31. 4,347,096 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,098,626. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.51. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $67.17 and a 52-week high of $91.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market cap of $136.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.46.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $7.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.68 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 12.25% and a net margin of 30.05%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.81 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NextEra Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.4675 per share. This represents a $1.87 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 29th. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is 46.29%.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.