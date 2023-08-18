MAI Capital Management Cuts Stock Holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

MAI Capital Management decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 115,254 shares of the company’s stock after selling 239 shares during the quarter. MAI Capital Management owned 0.09% of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF worth $10,494,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Accel Wealth Management boosted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 105.5% in the first quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 409 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. ZRC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $52,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $64,000. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 71.1% in the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 710 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 59.8% in the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 716 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 268 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWP traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $92.50. 94,853 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 647,302. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.03 and a beta of 1.10. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $75.88 and a 52-week high of $100.93. The business’s fifty day moving average is $96.43 and its 200-day moving average is $92.31.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

