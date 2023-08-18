MAI Capital Management Acquires 4,674 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

MAI Capital Management boosted its holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 14.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 37,424 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,674 shares during the quarter. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in Tesla were worth $7,764,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Tesla by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 906 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $777,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in Tesla by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,001,923 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,079,672,000 after acquiring an additional 164,789 shares during the last quarter. MAS Advisors LLC grew its position in Tesla by 25.7% in the 1st quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 396 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $433,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC grew its position in Tesla by 33.4% in the 1st quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 3,567 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $3,844,000 after acquiring an additional 893 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in Tesla by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 72,167 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $77,767,000 after acquiring an additional 4,593 shares during the last quarter. 43.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Tesla

In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,298 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.51, for a total value of $279,731.98. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 66,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,403,395.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,298 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.51, for a total transaction of $279,731.98. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 66,834 shares in the company, valued at $14,403,395.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 3,750 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.69, for a total value of $816,337.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 191,822 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,757,731.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 70,979 shares of company stock valued at $17,460,657 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Price Performance

TSLA traded down $2.22 during trading on Friday, hitting $217.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 35,693,232 shares, compared to its average volume of 146,869,031. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Tesla, Inc. has a twelve month low of $101.81 and a twelve month high of $313.80. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $260.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $212.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $688.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.77, a P/E/G ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 2.07.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $24.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.22 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 26.10% and a net margin of 12.97%. The business’s revenue was up 47.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on TSLA shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Tesla from $248.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Tesla from $170.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Tesla from $185.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Tesla from $252.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tesla has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $227.30.

Tesla Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

