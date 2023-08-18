Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI) PT Lowered to $12.00

Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by Truist Financial from $15.00 to $12.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on MGNI. 22nd Century Group restated a reiterates rating on shares of Magnite in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Magnite in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. TheStreet raised shares of Magnite from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of Magnite from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Magnite from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Magnite currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $14.50.

MGNI opened at $8.00 on Monday. Magnite has a fifty-two week low of $5.59 and a fifty-two week high of $15.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.59.

In other news, CTO David Buonasera sold 6,624 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.43, for a total value of $88,960.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 215,338 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,891,989.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Magnite news, CEO Michael G. Barrett sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.69, for a total value of $876,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,430,072 shares in the company, valued at $16,717,541.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CTO David Buonasera sold 6,624 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.43, for a total transaction of $88,960.32. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 215,338 shares in the company, valued at $2,891,989.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 185,847 shares of company stock valued at $2,453,417 in the last three months. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MGNI. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in shares of Magnite in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in Magnite by 35.9% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in Magnite by 7,927.8% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 2,854 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Magnite in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Magnite by 48.5% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 1,230 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.19% of the company’s stock.

Magnite, Inc operates an independent sell-side advertising platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers applications and services for sellers of digital advertising inventory or publishers that own and operate CTV channels, applications, websites, and other digital media properties, to manage and monetize their inventory; and provides applications and services for buyers, including advertisers, agencies, agency trading desks, and demand side platforms to buy digital advertising inventory.

