Madison Square Garden Entertainment (NYSE:MSGE) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Madison Square Garden Entertainment (NYSE:MSGE) announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.16, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $147.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $140.52 million. The business's quarterly revenue was down 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. Madison Square Garden Entertainment updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS.

NYSE MSGE traded up $1.80 on Friday, hitting $32.45. 235,759 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 438,287. Madison Square Garden Entertainment has a 12 month low of $28.09 and a 12 month high of $40.81. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $34.30 and a 200-day moving average of $43.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.79.

MSGE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment in a research report on Friday, May 26th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment in a research report on Friday, May 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment in a research report on Sunday, April 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment in a research report on Friday, August 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.71.

In other Madison Square Garden Entertainment news, major shareholder Entertainment Co. Sphere sold 6,877,553 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.76, for a total value of $204,675,977.28. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,143,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $301,883,594.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Madison Square Garden Entertainment news, insider Thomas Charles Dolan acquired 322,580 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $31.00 per share, with a total value of $9,999,980.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 369,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,460,948. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Entertainment Co. Sphere sold 6,877,553 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.76, for a total transaction of $204,675,977.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,143,938 shares in the company, valued at $301,883,594.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 24.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Weik Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 5.2% during the first quarter. Weik Capital Management now owns 4,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 3.2% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 8,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $707,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 40.1% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 17.8% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after buying an additional 595 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 29,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,307,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. 12.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. engages in live entertainment business. The company produces, presents, and hosts live entertainment events, including concerts, sports events, and other live events, such as family shows, performing arts events, and special events. Its operations include a collection of venues, the entertainment and sports bookings business, and the Christmas Spectacular Starring the Radio City Rockettes production.

