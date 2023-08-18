Macquarie Lowers JD Health International (OTCMKTS:JDHIF) to Underperform

JD Health International (OTCMKTS:JDHIF – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at Macquarie from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

JD Health International Price Performance

OTCMKTS JDHIF opened at $6.62 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.69. JD Health International has a 12 month low of $6.05 and a 12 month high of $7.93.

Get JD Health International alerts:

JD Health International Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Read More

JD Health International Inc, an investment holding company, engages in the operation of an online healthcare platform in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It offers pharmaceutical and healthcare products, including OTC drugs, prescription drugs, and medical devices and supplies, as well as health supplements and tonics through direct selling and an online retail pharmacy network.

Receive News & Ratings for JD Health International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JD Health International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.