Macquarie Lowers JD Health International (OTCMKTS:JDHIF) to Underperform

JD Health International (OTCMKTS:JDHIF – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at Macquarie from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, FlyOnTheWall reports.
JD Health International Price Performance
OTCMKTS JDHIF opened at $6.62 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.69. JD Health International has a 12 month low of $6.05 and a 12 month high of $7.93.
JD Health International Company Profile
