Macatawa Bank (NASDAQ:MCBC) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Macatawa Bank (NASDAQ:MCBC – Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Macatawa Bank Stock Performance

Shares of MCBC traded up $0.04 on Thursday, reaching $9.15. 52,946 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 54,794. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market cap of $313.75 million, a PE ratio of 7.06 and a beta of 0.66. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.75. Macatawa Bank has a 52-week low of $6.96 and a 52-week high of $11.84.

Macatawa Bank (NASDAQ:MCBC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter. Macatawa Bank had a return on equity of 17.65% and a net margin of 37.13%. The company had revenue of $25.76 million during the quarter.

Macatawa Bank Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of Macatawa Bank

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 14th. Macatawa Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.81%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. jvl associates llc increased its position in Macatawa Bank by 82.9% in the first quarter. jvl associates llc now owns 46,330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $473,000 after buying an additional 21,000 shares during the last quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Macatawa Bank in the first quarter worth $2,613,000. Bailard Inc. bought a new position in shares of Macatawa Bank in the first quarter worth $169,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Macatawa Bank by 4.9% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 429,756 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,390,000 after acquiring an additional 20,082 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Macatawa Bank by 9.9% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 49,591 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $507,000 after acquiring an additional 4,485 shares during the period. 41.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Macatawa Bank Company Profile

Macatawa Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Macatawa Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking and trust services. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, time deposits, regular and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and demand deposits.

