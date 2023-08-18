M.T.I Wireless Edge (LON:MWE) Shares Cross Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $44.38

M.T.I Wireless Edge Ltd. (LON:MWE – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 44.38 ($0.56) and traded as low as GBX 43.78 ($0.56). M.T.I Wireless Edge shares last traded at GBX 44.50 ($0.56), with a volume of 197,787 shares.

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of M.T.I Wireless Edge in a report on Monday, July 3rd.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 44.33 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 48.46. The stock has a market capitalization of £39.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,500.00 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 3.18, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

M.T.I Wireless Edge Ltd. engages in design, development, manufacture, and marketing of antennas for the civilian and military sectors. The company operates through three divisions: Antennas; Water Solutions; and Distribution & Consultation. It offers dual bands, directional, base station, and omni antennas; vehicular and train antennas; indoor antennas; and accessories, including mounting kit and integrated enclosure.

