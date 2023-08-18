LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $1.25

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, August 18th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 28th will be paid a dividend of 1.25 per share by the specialty chemicals company on Tuesday, September 5th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 25th.

LyondellBasell Industries has raised its dividend payment by an average of 4.2% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 12 consecutive years. LyondellBasell Industries has a dividend payout ratio of 46.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect LyondellBasell Industries to earn $9.80 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $5.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 51.0%.

NYSE LYB opened at $96.94 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $93.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $92.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company has a market cap of $31.43 billion, a PE ratio of 15.05, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.22. LyondellBasell Industries has a 1 year low of $71.46 and a 1 year high of $101.30.

LyondellBasell Industries ( NYSE:LYB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $10.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.79 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 21.31% and a net margin of 4.92%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $5.19 EPS. On average, analysts predict that LyondellBasell Industries will post 8.09 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Ai Investments Holdings Llc sold 483 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.61, for a total value of $48,111.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 765,996 shares in the company, valued at $76,300,861.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in LyondellBasell Industries during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Quarry LP grew its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 275.0% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 330 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 33.9% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 446 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 59.2% during the third quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC now owns 465 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. 70.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. 888 restated a “maintains” rating on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a report on Thursday, June 29th. SpectralCast reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $100.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $98.88.

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

