Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) Updates Q1 Earnings Guidance

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE – Get Free Report) issued an update on its first quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.20-0.35 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.55. The company issued revenue guidance of $300-325 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $366.49 million. Lumentum also updated its Q1 2024 guidance to $0.20-$0.35 EPS.

Lumentum Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:LITE opened at $46.20 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $53.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 3.20 and a quick ratio of 2.67. Lumentum has a one year low of $42.00 and a one year high of $94.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a PE ratio of -84.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 1.09.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on LITE shares. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of Lumentum from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Lumentum from $62.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $59.00 target price on shares of Lumentum in a report on Friday. Bank of America cut shares of Lumentum from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Lumentum in a report on Thursday. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $56.37.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Wajid Ali sold 6,872 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.50, for a total transaction of $415,756.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 35,629 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,155,554.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Lumentum

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its position in shares of Lumentum by 2,189.6% during the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 1,763 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 1,686 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Lumentum by 21.3% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,910 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning acquired a new stake in Lumentum in the second quarter valued at approximately $209,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in Lumentum in the first quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Finally, Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Lumentum in the second quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.56% of the company’s stock.

About Lumentum

Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers (Lasers). The OpComms segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.It offers tunable transponders, transceivers, and transmitter modules; tunable lasers, receivers, and modulators; transport products, such as reconfigurable optical add/drop multiplexers, amplifiers, and optical channel monitors, as well as components, including 980nm, multi-mode, and Raman pumps; and switches, attenuators, photodetectors, gain flattening filters, isolators, wavelength-division multiplexing filters, arrayed waveguide gratings, multiplex/de-multiplexers, and integrated passive modules.

