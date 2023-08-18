LSI Industries (NASDAQ:LYTS) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of LSI Industries (NASDAQ:LYTS – Free Report) in a report released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the construction company’s stock.
Shares of LSI Industries stock traded up $0.78 on Thursday, hitting $16.05. 993,528 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 240,182. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market cap of $455.34 million, a P/E ratio of 20.58 and a beta of 1.10. LSI Industries has a 12-month low of $6.55 and a 12-month high of $16.06.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 28th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 25th. LSI Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.64%.
LSI Industries Inc produces and sells non-residential lighting and retail display solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Australia, and Latin America. It operates in two segments, Lighting and Display Solutions. The Lighting segment manufactures, markets, and sells non-residential outdoor and indoor lighting fixture and control solutions in the commercial and industrial markets.
