LSI Industries (NASDAQ:LYTS) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of LSI Industries (NASDAQ:LYTS – Free Report) in a report released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the construction company’s stock.

Shares of LSI Industries stock traded up $0.78 on Thursday, hitting $16.05. 993,528 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 240,182. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market cap of $455.34 million, a P/E ratio of 20.58 and a beta of 1.10. LSI Industries has a 12-month low of $6.55 and a 12-month high of $16.06.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 28th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 25th. LSI Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.64%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Systematic Financial Management LP raised its position in LSI Industries by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 2,245,567 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $31,281,000 after purchasing an additional 86,490 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in LSI Industries by 154.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,858,104 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $23,338,000 after purchasing an additional 1,127,478 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in LSI Industries by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,695,963 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $20,759,000 after purchasing an additional 24,814 shares during the period. WealthTrust Axiom LLC raised its position in LSI Industries by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 882,140 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $11,080,000 after purchasing an additional 2,630 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in LSI Industries by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 760,762 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $9,555,000 after purchasing an additional 44,800 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

LSI Industries Inc produces and sells non-residential lighting and retail display solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Australia, and Latin America. It operates in two segments, Lighting and Display Solutions. The Lighting segment manufactures, markets, and sells non-residential outdoor and indoor lighting fixture and control solutions in the commercial and industrial markets.

