LPL Financial LLC Sells 23,730 Shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV)

LPL Financial LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV – Free Report) by 5.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 429,261 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,730 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned about 0.94% of iShares Russell 3000 ETF worth $101,052,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 716,135.3% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,341,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,488,870,000 after purchasing an additional 20,338,242 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 109.9% during the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,320,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $511,983,000 after buying an additional 1,214,567 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,135,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,607,000 after buying an additional 114,685 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 32.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 927,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,708,000 after acquiring an additional 226,851 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 684,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,656,000 after acquiring an additional 7,332 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWV opened at $250.28 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $255.33 and its 200 day moving average is $241.99. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a twelve month low of $201.82 and a twelve month high of $264.27. The company has a market cap of $11.29 billion, a PE ratio of 17.53 and a beta of 1.02.

About iShares Russell 3000 ETF

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

