LPL Financial LLC Sells 154,961 Shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH)

LPL Financial LLC trimmed its holdings in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH – Free Report) by 11.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,157,463 shares of the company’s stock after selling 154,961 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $132,576,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TLH. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 86.9% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 271 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $61,000. Simplex Trading LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1,025.9% during the 4th quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 653 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 595 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $70,000.

iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of TLH opened at $102.96 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $108.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $110.93. iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $100.68 and a 1 year high of $121.65.

About iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF

The iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury 10-20 Year TR index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of debt issued by the U.S. Treasury TLH was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

