LPL Financial LLC Purchases 515,472 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCO)

LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCO – Free Report) by 13.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,270,785 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 515,472 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $87,935,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BSCO. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 472,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,964,000 after buying an additional 20,662 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 128,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,711,000 after buying an additional 10,314 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,227,000. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 43.6% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 23,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $503,000 after purchasing an additional 7,257 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 19.2% during the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 12,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 1,961 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $20.66 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $20.61 and its 200 day moving average is $20.59. Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $20.26 and a 1 year high of $20.82.

Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 25th were issued a dividend of $0.0507 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 24th. This is a positive change from Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.94%.

The Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade corporate bonds maturing in 2024. The fund will unwind in December 2024 and return all capital and proceeds to investors.

