LPL Financial LLC Has $91.18 Million Stock Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD)

LPL Financial LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD – Free Report) by 2.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,160,192 shares of the company’s stock after selling 56,058 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned approximately 2.57% of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF worth $91,182,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 291.9% during the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 776 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 578 shares during the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000.

Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF Price Performance

SPHD opened at $40.88 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $41.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.90. Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF has a fifty-two week low of $38.33 and a fifty-two week high of $46.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.28 and a beta of 0.85.

Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (SPHD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks a dividend-yield-weighted index comprising the least volatile, highest dividend-yielding S&P 500 stocks. SPHD was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by Invesco.

