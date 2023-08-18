LPL Financial LLC Grows Position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE)

LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE – Free Report) by 34.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,886,383 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,002,106 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF were worth $110,179,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. raised its stake in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 17,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $506,000 after buying an additional 543 shares during the period. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 313,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,884,000 after buying an additional 19,475 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 46.8% during the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 121,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,452,000 after buying an additional 38,816 shares during the period. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 25.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 11,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after buying an additional 2,308 shares during the period.

Get Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF alerts:

Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF Price Performance

Shares of PAVE stock opened at $31.29 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.29. Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF has a 1-year low of $13.80 and a 1-year high of $17.80. The company has a market cap of $4.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.90 and a beta of 1.27.

Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF Profile

The Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (PAVE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of US-listed companies that derive the majority of their revenue from or have a stated business purpose related to infrastructure development.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAVE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.