LondonMetric Property (OTCMKTS:LNSPF) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of LondonMetric Property (OTCMKTS:LNSPF – Free Report) in a research report released on Thursday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports. The firm issued an overweight rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of LondonMetric Property in a research note on Wednesday. They set an overweight rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on LondonMetric Property from GBX 245 ($3.11) to GBX 255 ($3.23) in a report on Monday, June 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $223.33.

Shares of OTCMKTS LNSPF opened at $2.16 on Thursday. LondonMetric Property has a fifty-two week low of $1.85 and a fifty-two week high of $2.52. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.24.

LondonMetric is a FTSE 250 REIT that owns one of the UK's leading listed logistics platforms alongside a grocery-led long income portfolio, with 16.5 million sq ft under management. It owns and manages desirable real estate that meets occupiers' demands, delivers reliable, repetitive and growing income-led returns and outperforms over the long term.

