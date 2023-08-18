LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN – Free Report) in a report published on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

LPSN has been the subject of a number of other reports. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of LivePerson from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Craig Hallum raised shares of LivePerson from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $5.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Loop Capital raised shares of LivePerson from a sell rating to a hold rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $3.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Roth Capital raised shares of LivePerson from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Roth Mkm raised shares of LivePerson from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $6.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $6.78.

Shares of NASDAQ:LPSN traded up $0.12 on Thursday, reaching $4.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,508,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,140,956. LivePerson has a 52-week low of $3.18 and a 52-week high of $18.17. The company has a market cap of $334.45 million, a P/E ratio of -3.52 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.66, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22.

In related news, EVP Monica L. Greenberg sold 7,782 shares of LivePerson stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.78, for a total transaction of $37,197.96. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 101,079 shares in the company, valued at approximately $483,157.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CFO John Deneen Collins sold 21,275 shares of LivePerson stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.78, for a total transaction of $101,694.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 172,488 shares in the company, valued at approximately $824,492.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Monica L. Greenberg sold 7,782 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.78, for a total transaction of $37,197.96. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 101,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $483,157.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 32,414 shares of company stock worth $154,939 in the last 90 days. 9.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of LPSN. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of LivePerson by 48.1% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,632 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 855 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of LivePerson by 132.0% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,985 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 3,405 shares in the last quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of LivePerson in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. iSAM Funds UK Ltd bought a new stake in shares of LivePerson in the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new stake in shares of LivePerson in the 2nd quarter valued at about $57,000. Institutional investors own 79.25% of the company’s stock.

LivePerson, Inc engages in conversational artificial intelligence. It operates in two segments, Business and Consumer. The Business segment enables brands to leverage the Conversational Cloud's intelligence engine to connect with consumers through an integrated suite of mobile and online business messaging technologies.

