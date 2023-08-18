Litecoin Cash (LCC) Price Tops $0.0026 on Top Exchanges

Litecoin Cash (LCC) traded down 7.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on August 18th. Over the last seven days, Litecoin Cash has traded down 12.9% against the dollar. Litecoin Cash has a total market capitalization of $2.02 million and $106.54 worth of Litecoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Litecoin Cash coin can currently be bought for $0.0026 or 0.00000010 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.
Litecoin Cash Profile
Litecoin Cash (LCC) is a PoW + Hive coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Litecoin Cash’s total supply is 789,726,575 coins. Litecoin Cash’s official website is litecoinca.sh. Litecoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @litecoincash and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Litecoin Cash is https://reddit.com/r/lccofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin Cash (LCC) is a cryptocurrency . Users are able to generate LCC through the process of mining. Litecoin Cash has a current supply of 789,676,793.7084944. The last known price of Litecoin Cash is 0.00393742 USD and is up 29.79 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $47.91 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://litecoinca.sh/.”
Litecoin Cash Coin Trading
