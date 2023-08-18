Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) Position Reduced by Kentucky Retirement Systems

Kentucky Retirement Systems cut its position in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Free Report) by 0.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,943 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 239 shares during the quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings in Linde were worth $13,842,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Linde during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC grew its position in shares of Linde by 51.9% in the first quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC now owns 82 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Linde in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Linde in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Linde by 76.7% in the fourth quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 106 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. 80.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Sean Durbin sold 1,966 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $373.46, for a total transaction of $734,222.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 8,149 shares in the company, valued at $3,043,325.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, VP Sean Durbin sold 1,966 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $373.46, for a total transaction of $734,222.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 8,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,043,325.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen F. Angel sold 39,695 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $391.62, for a total value of $15,545,355.90. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 369,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $144,747,059.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $420.00 price objective on shares of Linde in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Linde from $420.00 to $444.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. HSBC boosted their price target on Linde from $416.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Linde from $400.00 to $420.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on Linde from $382.00 to $410.00 in a research note on Monday, July 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $404.41.

Linde Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of LIN traded up $1.41 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $377.77. 283,574 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,922,872. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Linde plc has a 1-year low of $262.47 and a 1-year high of $393.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $184.33 billion, a PE ratio of 32.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a fifty day moving average of $377.44 and a 200-day moving average of $360.34.

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $3.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.10. Linde had a return on equity of 16.17% and a net margin of 17.20%. The company had revenue of $8.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Linde plc will post 14.03 EPS for the current year.

Linde Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 5th will be issued a dividend of $1.275 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 1st. This represents a $5.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. Linde’s payout ratio is presently 44.50%.

Linde Profile

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

