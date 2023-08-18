Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR – Free Report) in a research report released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.
LMNR traded up $0.09 during trading on Thursday, hitting $15.18. The stock had a trading volume of 37,692 shares, compared to its average volume of 77,630. The firm has a market capitalization of $272.94 million, a P/E ratio of 15.75 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.18. Limoneira has a twelve month low of $11.00 and a twelve month high of $17.90. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $15.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.85.
Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 6th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $48.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.44 million. Limoneira had a net margin of 10.15% and a negative return on equity of 1.79%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Limoneira will post -0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Limoneira by 165.4% in the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 170,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,080,000 after purchasing an additional 106,155 shares in the last quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Limoneira by 28.9% in the fourth quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 2,790,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,066,000 after buying an additional 626,100 shares in the last quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Limoneira during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $169,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its stake in shares of Limoneira by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 91,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,121,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Limoneira by 477.9% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 29,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after acquiring an additional 24,567 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.88% of the company’s stock.
Limoneira Company operates as an agribusiness and real estate development company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three divisions: Agribusiness, Rental Operations, and Real Estate Development. It grows, processes, packs, markets, and sells lemons. The company also grows avocado, oranges, and specialty citrus and other crops, including Moro blood oranges, Cara Cara oranges, Minneola tangelos, Star Ruby grapefruit, pummelos, pistachios, and wine grapes.
