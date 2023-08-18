Lee Ann Gliha Sells 910 Shares of Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) Stock

Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST – Get Free Report) CFO Lee Ann Gliha sold 910 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.03, for a total transaction of $145,627.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,476 shares in the company, valued at approximately $716,294.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Lee Ann Gliha also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 6th, Lee Ann Gliha sold 317 shares of Nexstar Media Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.82, for a total transaction of $50,345.94.

Shares of Nexstar Media Group stock opened at $157.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 1.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.53 billion, a PE ratio of 8.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.49. Nexstar Media Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $148.00 and a 52-week high of $217.76. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $171.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $173.40.

Nexstar Media Group ( NASDAQ:NXST Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $2.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.88 by ($0.24). Nexstar Media Group had a return on equity of 29.41% and a net margin of 13.31%. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $5.56 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Nexstar Media Group, Inc. will post 12.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 10th will be paid a $1.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 9th. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.42%. Nexstar Media Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.65%.

Several research firms have recently commented on NXST. Guggenheim raised their target price on shares of Nexstar Media Group from $216.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Nexstar Media Group from $210.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $235.00 target price on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $217.00.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new stake in Nexstar Media Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 55.4% in the fourth quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 174 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 107.0% in the first quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 207 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Nexstar Media Group in the first quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 176.1% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 254 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. 97.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Nexstar Media Group, Inc, a television broadcasting and digital media company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community websites and digital media services in the United States. The company offers free programming to television viewing audiences.

