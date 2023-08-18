Lear (NYSE:LEA) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Lear (NYSE:LEA – Free Report) in a research note published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the auto parts company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on LEA. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Lear from $150.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. 888 reaffirmed a maintains rating on shares of Lear in a report on Friday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Lear from $169.00 to $179.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Lear from $144.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Argus upped their price objective on shares of Lear from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $164.64.

Lear stock traded up $1.40 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $142.47. The company had a trading volume of 244,479 shares, compared to its average volume of 596,885. The firm has a market cap of $8.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.36. Lear has a 1 year low of $114.67 and a 1 year high of $157.90. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $146.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $138.60.

Lear (NYSE:LEA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The auto parts company reported $3.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.21 by $0.12. Lear had a net margin of 2.32% and a return on equity of 13.84%. The business had revenue of $6 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.79 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lear will post 11.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be paid a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. Lear’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.16%.

In other Lear news, CEO Raymond E. Scott sold 16,740 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.80, for a total value of $2,390,472.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Raymond E. Scott sold 16,740 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.80, for a total value of $2,390,472.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Conrad L. Mallett, Jr. sold 330 shares of Lear stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.06, for a total transaction of $41,599.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 42,462 shares of company stock valued at $6,363,332. 0.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of LEA. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lear during the first quarter worth about $197,849,000. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in Lear by 47.9% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,064,807 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $437,259,000 after acquiring an additional 993,216 shares during the last quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Lear by 67.0% in the first quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 1,728,550 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $241,115,000 after acquiring an additional 693,500 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Lear in the fourth quarter worth about $59,288,000. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP bought a new position in Lear in the second quarter worth about $63,478,000. Institutional investors own 98.40% of the company’s stock.

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers in North America, Europe, Africa, Asia, and South America. Its Seating segment offers seat systems, seat subsystems, keyseat components, seat trim covers, seat mechanisms, seat foams, and headrests, as well as surface materials, such as leather and fabric for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, pick-up trucks, and sport utility vehicles.

