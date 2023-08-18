LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII – Free Report) in a research note released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

LCII has been the topic of a number of other research reports. CJS Securities lowered shares of LCI Industries from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of LCI Industries from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $119.57.

Shares of NYSE LCII traded up $1.70 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $123.89. The company had a trading volume of 8,057 shares, compared to its average volume of 186,777. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $127.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $116.96. The stock has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.79 and a beta of 1.50. LCI Industries has a 1 year low of $89.28 and a 1 year high of $137.07. The company has a current ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $997.16 million. LCI Industries had a return on equity of 6.14% and a net margin of 2.12%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 33.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $6.06 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that LCI Industries will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LCII. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of LCI Industries by 1.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,778,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,887,000 after purchasing an additional 29,035 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of LCI Industries by 9.4% in the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,404,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,198,000 after purchasing an additional 206,194 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of LCI Industries by 1.2% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,209,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,836,000 after purchasing an additional 14,597 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of LCI Industries by 5.6% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,050,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,726,000 after purchasing an additional 55,746 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of LCI Industries by 67.3% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 633,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,001,000 after purchasing an additional 254,749 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.73% of the company’s stock.

LCI Industries, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies components for the manufacturers of recreational vehicles (RVs) and adjacent industries in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEM) and Aftermarket. The OEM segment manufactures and distributes a range of engineered components, such as steel chassis and related components; axles and suspension solutions; slide-out mechanisms and solutions; thermoformed bath, kitchen, and other products; vinyl, aluminum, and frameless windows; manual, electric, and hydraulic stabilizer and leveling systems; entry, luggage, patio, and ramp doors; furniture and mattresses; electric and manual entry steps; awnings and awning accessories; electronic components; appliances; air conditioners; televisions and sound systems; tankless water heaters; towing products; truck accessories; and other accessories.

