Laureate Education (NASDAQ:LAUR) & Udemy (NASDAQ:UDMY) Financial Comparison

Laureate Education (NASDAQ:LAUR) and Udemy (NASDAQ:UDMY) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, profitability and valuation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

78.6% of Laureate Education shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 74.6% of Udemy shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.2% of Laureate Education shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 6.2% of Udemy shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Laureate Education and Udemy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Laureate Education 7.34% 11.70% 4.82% Udemy -24.93% -45.67% -21.27%

Volatility & Risk

Analyst Recommendations

Laureate Education has a beta of 0.74, meaning that its share price is 26% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Udemy has a beta of 1.78, meaning that its share price is 78% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Laureate Education and Udemy, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Laureate Education 0 0 1 0 3.00 Udemy 0 3 5 0 2.63

Laureate Education presently has a consensus price target of $17.00, indicating a potential upside of 18.88%. Udemy has a consensus price target of $13.50, indicating a potential upside of 31.45%. Given Udemy’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Udemy is more favorable than Laureate Education.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Laureate Education and Udemy’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Laureate Education $1.24 billion 1.81 $69.57 million $0.59 24.24 Udemy $629.10 million 2.46 -$153.88 million ($1.17) -8.78

Laureate Education has higher revenue and earnings than Udemy. Udemy is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Laureate Education, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Laureate Education beats Udemy on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Laureate Education

(Get Free Report)

Laureate Education, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, offers higher education programs and services to students through a network of universities and higher education institutions. The company provides a range of undergraduate and graduate degree programs in the areas of business and management, medicine and health sciences, and engineering and information technology through campus-based, online, and hybrid programs. It offers its services in Mexico, Peru, and the United States. The company was formerly known as Sylvan Learning Systems, Inc. and changed its name to Laureate Education, Inc. in May 2004. Laureate Education, Inc. was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Miami, Florida.

About Udemy

(Get Free Report)

Udemy, Inc. operates a marketplace platform for learning skills in the United States and internationally. The company offers technical and business skills, and personal development courses for individual learners and enterprise customers. Its platform provides 59 million learners with access to approximately 2,00,000 courses through direct-to-consumer or Udemy Business offerings in approximately 75 languages. The company's courses offer learning objectives, such as reskilling or upskilling in technology and business, and soft skills, as well as learners receive access to interactive learning tools comprising quizzes, exercises, and instructor questions-and-answers. Udemy, Inc. was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

