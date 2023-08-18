Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC) Shares Sold by Pier Capital LLC

Pier Capital LLC lowered its holdings in Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC – Free Report) by 35.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 102,042 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 57,114 shares during the period. Lattice Semiconductor makes up 1.5% of Pier Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Pier Capital LLC owned about 0.07% of Lattice Semiconductor worth $9,745,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Lattice Semiconductor by 404.7% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 429 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lattice Semiconductor during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in Lattice Semiconductor by 115.1% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 413 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the period. West Oak Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor in the 1st quarter worth about $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.06% of the company’s stock.

LSCC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of Lattice Semiconductor to $188.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $96.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $71.00 to $82.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Lattice Semiconductor presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.00.

Shares of LSCC stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $86.53. 253,639 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,891,727. Lattice Semiconductor Co. has a 12 month low of $44.53 and a 12 month high of $98.18. The company has a market cap of $11.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.29 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $90.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $87.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a current ratio of 3.75.

In other Lattice Semiconductor news, SVP Mark Jon Nelson sold 946 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.50, for a total transaction of $85,613.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 33,126 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,997,903. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, SVP Mark Jon Nelson sold 946 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.50, for a total value of $85,613.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 33,126 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,997,903. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO James Robert Anderson sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.96, for a total transaction of $3,518,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 788,847 shares in the company, valued at $69,386,982.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 50,743 shares of company stock worth $4,420,601. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor products in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of four product families, including the Certus and ECP, Mach, iCE40, and CrossLink. It also provides video connectivity application specific standard products.

