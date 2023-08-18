Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on LSTR. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Landstar System from $180.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Landstar System from $175.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Landstar System from $146.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of Landstar System from $170.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Landstar System from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $177.23.

Landstar System Stock Performance

NASDAQ:LSTR traded up $0.36 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $189.10. 198,087 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 246,333. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.90. Landstar System has a twelve month low of $137.51 and a twelve month high of $208.62. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $194.80 and a 200 day moving average of $184.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The transportation company reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. Landstar System had a net margin of 5.37% and a return on equity of 36.67%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 30.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.05 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Landstar System will post 7.66 EPS for the current year.

Landstar System Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 10th will be given a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 9th. This is a boost from Landstar System’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Landstar System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.07%.

Insider Transactions at Landstar System

In related news, CEO James B. Gattoni sold 22,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.95, for a total value of $3,958,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 68,125 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,986,593.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Landstar System

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LSTR. Column Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Landstar System by 8.4% in the second quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 736 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in shares of Landstar System by 59.6% during the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 158 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Landstar System by 2.7% during the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,306 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $444,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Landstar System by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 1,858 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $303,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in Landstar System by 20.9% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 405 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter.

About Landstar System

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Transportation Logistics, and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, such as third party logistics, small package and less-than-truckload service providers.

