Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Sells 684,734 Shares of The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. lowered its holdings in shares of The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU – Free Report) by 87.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 98,486 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 684,734 shares during the period. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.’s holdings in Western Union were worth $1,098,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Western Union by 24.3% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,727,964 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $37,587,000 after purchasing an additional 532,441 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Western Union in the 4th quarter worth about $100,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Western Union by 29.4% in the 4th quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 9,439,304 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $129,885,000 after purchasing an additional 2,144,069 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in shares of Western Union by 21.9% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 343,653 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,732,000 after buying an additional 61,641 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Western Union by 65.8% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 51,420 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $708,000 after buying an additional 20,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Western Union stock traded up $0.04 on Friday, hitting $11.71. The company had a trading volume of 170,482 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,731,776. The Western Union Company has a 1 year low of $10.07 and a 1 year high of $16.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.84 and a 200-day moving average of $11.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.49, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.92, a P/E/G ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.86.

Western Union ( NYSE:WU Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The credit services provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.12. Western Union had a return on equity of 116.87% and a net margin of 17.12%. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.51 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Western Union Company will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.235 per share. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. Western Union’s payout ratio is 47.72%.

WU has been the subject of several recent research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on Western Union from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Susquehanna decreased their price target on Western Union from $15.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Western Union from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on Western Union in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, 3M restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Western Union in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Western Union presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.81.

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Consumer-to-Consumer and Business Solutions. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers for international cross-border and intra-country transfers, primarily through a network of retail agent locations, as well as through websites and mobile devices.

