Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Sells 268 Shares of Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. lowered its position in shares of Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,123 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 268 shares during the quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.’s holdings in Boston Properties were worth $764,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Boston Properties by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,383,095 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,011,742,000 after acquiring an additional 404,123 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Boston Properties during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $857,967,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Boston Properties by 6.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,026,679 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,430,779,000 after purchasing an additional 638,452 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Boston Properties by 107,870.0% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,991,255 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $404,889,000 after buying an additional 5,985,706 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Boston Properties by 29.8% in the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 3,837,041 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $259,307,000 after buying an additional 880,490 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Boston Properties alerts:

Boston Properties Stock Performance

BXP stock traded down $0.25 during trading on Friday, reaching $62.81. The stock had a trading volume of 115,671 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,703,829. The firm has a market cap of $9.85 billion, a PE ratio of 14.91, a PEG ratio of 5.55 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 5.76, a quick ratio of 5.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $60.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.42. Boston Properties, Inc. has a 52 week low of $46.18 and a 52 week high of $87.61.

Boston Properties Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th were paid a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 29th. Boston Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 92.67%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on BXP shares. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Boston Properties from $56.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Boston Properties from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Argus cut shares of Boston Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Boston Properties from $54.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Boston Properties from $64.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.05.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Boston Properties

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Boston Properties news, Director Carol B. Einiger bought 10,000 shares of Boston Properties stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $47.41 per share, with a total value of $474,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $474,100. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Boston Properties Company Profile

(Free Report)

BXP (NYSE: BXP) is the largest publicly traded developer, owner, and manager of premier workplaces in the United States, concentrated in six dynamic gateway markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco, Seattle, and Washington, DC. BXP has delivered places that power progress for our clients and communities for more than 50 years.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.