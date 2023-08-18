Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Raises Holdings in GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRO)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. boosted its stake in shares of GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRO – Free Report) by 99.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 341,725 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 170,761 shares during the quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.’s holdings in GoPro were worth $1,719,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of GPRO. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of GoPro by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 73,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,000 after acquiring an additional 1,957 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of GoPro by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 37,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after acquiring an additional 1,971 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its position in shares of GoPro by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 32,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after acquiring an additional 2,096 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of GoPro by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after acquiring an additional 2,360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of GoPro by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 16,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 2,382 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.97% of the company’s stock.

GoPro Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ GPRO traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $3.67. The stock had a trading volume of 171,886 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,419,822. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. GoPro, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.52 and a fifty-two week high of $6.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.09 and a 200-day moving average of $4.56.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently issued reports on GPRO. StockNews.com began coverage on GoPro in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on GoPro from $4.60 to $4.30 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 4th. TheStreet cut GoPro from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of GoPro in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.43.

Insider Activity at GoPro

In related news, CFO Brian Mcgee sold 13,376 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.06, for a total value of $54,306.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 392,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,593,420.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other GoPro news, CFO Brian Mcgee sold 13,376 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.06, for a total transaction of $54,306.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 392,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,593,420.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Charles Lafrades sold 7,571 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.67, for a total value of $27,785.57. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 105,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $387,698.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,905 shares of company stock valued at $100,288 in the last three months. 18.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

GoPro Profile

GoPro, Inc engages in manufacturing and selling camera and camera accessories. The firm provides mountable and wearable cameras and accessories, which it refers to as capture devices. Its product brands include HERO9 Black, HERO8 Black, Max, HERO7 Black, HERO7 Silver, GoPro Plus, and GoPro App. The company was founded by Nicholas Woodman in 2002 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

