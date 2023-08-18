Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Makes New Investment in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 14,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $915,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Centene by 84,741.9% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 225,379,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,483,403,000 after purchasing an additional 225,114,221 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Centene during the 4th quarter valued at $713,235,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Centene by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,119,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,839,000 after purchasing an additional 332,702 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in Centene by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,908,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,578,000 after purchasing an additional 179,932 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in Centene by 30.2% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,978,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,787,000 after purchasing an additional 922,081 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.11% of the company’s stock.

Centene Trading Up 0.8 %

Centene stock traded up $0.50 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $64.00. The company had a trading volume of 313,256 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,570,631. Centene Co. has a 1 year low of $61.34 and a 1 year high of $97.73. The firm has a market cap of $34.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $66.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $67.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Centene ( NYSE:CNC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The company reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.05. Centene had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 1.83%. The business had revenue of $37.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.77 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Centene Co. will post 6.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Centene from $81.00 to $77.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Centene in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $72.00 price target for the company. Barclays decreased their target price on Centene from $86.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Centene from $88.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Centene in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Centene presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.11.

About Centene

Centene Corporation operates as a healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured families, commercial organizations, and military families in the United States. It operates in two segments, Managed Care and Specialty Services. The Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

