Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Increases Stock Position in Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. increased its position in Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP – Free Report) by 101.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 120,575 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 60,639 shares during the period. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.’s holdings in Snap were worth $1,352,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Snap by 95.8% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 17,811,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $641,028,000 after purchasing an additional 8,712,380 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in Snap by 78.7% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 6,668,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,752,000 after buying an additional 2,937,193 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Snap in the 1st quarter valued at about $104,868,000. Capital International Investors increased its stake in shares of Snap by 96.8% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,263,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,427,000 after acquiring an additional 2,588,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its holdings in shares of Snap by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 18,618,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,632,000 after acquiring an additional 2,478,397 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.79% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SNAP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Snap from $8.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Snap from $9.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Snap from $7.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Loop Capital dropped their price target on shares of Snap from $16.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Snap from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Snap has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.41.

Insider Transactions at Snap

In other news, General Counsel Michael J. O’sullivan sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.22, for a total value of $145,860.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 478,517 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,368,960.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CTO Robert C. Murphy sold 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.08, for a total value of $10,080,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 70,213,355 shares in the company, valued at approximately $707,750,618.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, General Counsel Michael J. O’sullivan sold 13,000 shares of Snap stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.22, for a total transaction of $145,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 478,517 shares in the company, valued at $5,368,960.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 2,227,847 shares of company stock worth $23,090,698. 22.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Snap Stock Down 0.9 %

NYSE SNAP traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $8.96. 2,104,971 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 29,899,313. Snap Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.33 and a 12 month high of $13.89. The company has a current ratio of 5.16, a quick ratio of 5.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.54 billion, a PE ratio of -10.62 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.65.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.01. Snap had a negative net margin of 30.19% and a negative return on equity of 36.83%. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Snap Inc. will post -0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Snap Profile

(Free Report)

Snap Inc operates as a technology company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a visual messaging application with various tabs, such as camera, visual messaging, snap map, stories, and spotlight that enable people to communicate visually through short videos and images.

Featured Stories

