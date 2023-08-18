Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Grows Stock Holdings in Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. boosted its holdings in shares of Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM – Free Report) by 126.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,370 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,700 shares during the quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. owned about 0.11% of Oxford Industries worth $1,834,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Oxford Industries by 5.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,041,686 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $184,773,000 after purchasing an additional 104,007 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Oxford Industries by 8.0% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 862,286 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $78,036,000 after purchasing an additional 64,175 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Oxford Industries by 1.7% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 659,720 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $59,705,000 after purchasing an additional 11,106 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Oxford Industries by 2.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 534,551 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $48,377,000 after purchasing an additional 12,582 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in Oxford Industries by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 292,211 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $27,228,000 after purchasing an additional 5,544 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Oxford Industries alerts:

Oxford Industries Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE OXM traded up $0.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $102.18. The company had a trading volume of 4,929 shares, compared to its average volume of 181,220. The business’s 50-day moving average is $102.74 and its 200-day moving average is $106.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.84 and a beta of 1.51. Oxford Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $85.00 and a 52 week high of $123.37.

Oxford Industries Dividend Announcement

Oxford Industries ( NYSE:OXM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 7th. The textile maker reported $3.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.74 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $420.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $419.10 million. Oxford Industries had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 32.20%. Equities analysts expect that Oxford Industries, Inc. will post 11.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 14th were issued a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 13th. Oxford Industries’s payout ratio is presently 25.12%.

Insider Transactions at Oxford Industries

In other news, Director Dennis M. Love sold 929 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.58, for a total value of $97,154.82. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,994 shares in the company, valued at $1,672,652.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Oxford Industries news, Director Dennis M. Love sold 929 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.58, for a total transaction of $97,154.82. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,994 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,672,652.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dennis M. Love sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.41, for a total transaction of $103,410.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,923 shares in the company, valued at $1,750,007.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

OXM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Oxford Industries in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Oxford Industries in a research report on Friday, June 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Oxford Industries from $110.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $123.50.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on OXM

Oxford Industries Company Profile

(Free Report)

Oxford Industries, Inc, an apparel company, designs, sources, markets, and distributes products of lifestyle and other brands worldwide. The company offers men's and women's sportswear and related products under the Tommy Bahama brand; women's and girl's dresses and sportswear, scarves, bags, jewelry, and belts, as well as footwear and children's apparel and swimwear under the Lilly Pulitzer brand; and men's shirts, pants, shorts, outerwear, ties, swimwear, footwear, and accessories, as well as women and youth products under the Southern Tide brand.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Oxford Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oxford Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.