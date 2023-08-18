Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Boosts Stock Holdings in Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. boosted its stake in Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ – Free Report) by 267.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 39,829 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 29,001 shares during the quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.’s holdings in Cousins Properties were worth $852,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Cousins Properties by 24.3% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 8,349 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $336,000 after buying an additional 1,633 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cousins Properties by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,922 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $600,000 after buying an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cousins Properties in the 1st quarter valued at about $287,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Cousins Properties by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 16,971 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $684,000 after acquiring an additional 1,969 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Cousins Properties by 115.7% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 66,926 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,752,000 after acquiring an additional 35,897 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.41% of the company’s stock.

Cousins Properties Stock Performance

Shares of CUZ remained flat at $21.95 during midday trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 113,123 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,587,162. The company has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Cousins Properties Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $18.06 and a fifty-two week high of $30.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $22.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.48.

Cousins Properties Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 6th were issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 5th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.83%. Cousins Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 129.29%.

CUZ has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Cousins Properties from $28.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Cousins Properties in a report on Thursday, April 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Cousins Properties from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Cousins Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.22.

Cousins Properties Profile

Cousins Properties is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company, based in Atlanta, GA and acting through its operating partnership, Cousins Properties LP, primarily invests in Class A office buildings located in high-growth Sun Belt markets.

