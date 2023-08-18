Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Acquires New Shares in Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,647 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $1,163,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PODD. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Insulet by 101,333.5% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,300,377 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $382,818,000 after purchasing an additional 1,299,095 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in Insulet by 38.8% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,696,822 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $452,016,000 after purchasing an additional 474,545 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Insulet in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $105,275,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Insulet by 1,207.8% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 150,400 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $44,276,000 after purchasing an additional 138,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new stake in Insulet during the 4th quarter valued at $39,671,000.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on PODD shares. Barclays lowered their target price on Insulet from $329.00 to $257.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Insulet from $375.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. UBS Group increased their target price on Insulet from $328.00 to $360.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. TD Cowen lowered their target price on Insulet from $350.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Insulet from $360.00 to $325.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $312.57.

Insider Buying and Selling at Insulet

In other Insulet news, CFO Wayde D. Mcmillan sold 1,388 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $282.94, for a total transaction of $392,720.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 21,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,076,702.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Insulet news, SVP Dan Manea sold 175 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.00, for a total transaction of $50,750.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,522 shares in the company, valued at $1,311,380. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Wayde D. Mcmillan sold 1,388 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $282.94, for a total value of $392,720.72. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 21,477 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,076,702.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 17,063 shares of company stock valued at $4,658,561. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Insulet Trading Down 0.2 %

PODD stock traded down $0.43 during trading on Friday, reaching $207.86. 83,276 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 711,454. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $273.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $292.75. Insulet Co. has a 52-week low of $204.26 and a 52-week high of $335.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 3.34 and a quick ratio of 2.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.51 billion, a PE ratio of 234.03, a P/E/G ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.79.

Insulet Profile

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. It offers Omnipod System, a self-adhesive disposable tubeless Omnipod device that is worn on the body for up to three days at a time, as well as its wireless companion, the handheld personal diabetes manager.

