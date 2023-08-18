Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Acquires 1,839 Shares of Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. raised its stake in shares of Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI – Free Report) by 15.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,876 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,839 shares during the period. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.’s holdings in Logitech International were worth $806,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its position in Logitech International by 105.8% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 7,890,988 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $458,050,000 after purchasing an additional 4,057,112 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Logitech International by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,313,623 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $244,427,000 after buying an additional 113,618 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Logitech International in the 4th quarter valued at $238,096,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Logitech International by 24.0% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,409,946 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $177,807,000 after acquiring an additional 466,632 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Logitech International by 24.4% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 866,910 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $53,465,000 after acquiring an additional 170,223 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays raised their price target on Logitech International from $71.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Citigroup upped their price target on Logitech International from $70.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Logitech International from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. TheStreet cut shares of Logitech International from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Logitech International in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.25.

Logitech International Stock Performance

Shares of LOGI stock traded down $0.32 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $65.77. The company had a trading volume of 36,247 shares, compared to its average volume of 644,528. Logitech International S.A. has a 12 month low of $41.81 and a 12 month high of $73.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $63.01 and its 200 day moving average is $60.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.88, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.87.

Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 24th. The technology company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $974.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $916.69 million. Logitech International had a return on equity of 19.75% and a net margin of 7.50%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Logitech International S.A. will post 2.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Logitech International declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, June 21st that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the technology company to repurchase up to 10.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Samantha Harnett sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.35, for a total value of $52,280.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $913,854.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Logitech International Profile

Logitech International SA, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets products that connect people to working, creating, gaming, and streaming worldwide. The company offers pointing devices, such as wireless mouse; corded and cordless keyboards, living room keyboards, and keyboard-and-mouse combinations; PC webcams; and keyboards for tablets and smartphones, as well as other accessories for mobile devices.

