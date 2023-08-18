Lancaster Colony (NASDAQ:LANC) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Lancaster Colony (NASDAQ:LANC – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, Loop Capital initiated coverage on Lancaster Colony in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. They issued a buy rating and a $237.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of Lancaster Colony stock traded up $0.65 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $182.93. 113,746 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 146,183. The firm has a market cap of $5.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.43 and a beta of 0.21. Lancaster Colony has a 52 week low of $143.79 and a 52 week high of $220.65. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $191.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $197.16.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be given a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. Lancaster Colony’s payout ratio is 71.43%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lancaster Colony

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LANC. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Lancaster Colony in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Lancaster Colony in the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Lancaster Colony during the 2nd quarter worth about $47,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Lancaster Colony during the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lancaster Colony by 103.8% in the 1st quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.90% of the company’s stock.

Lancaster Colony Company Profile

Lancaster Colony Corporation engages in the manufacturing and marketing of food products for the retail and foodservice markets in the United States. It operates in two segments, Retail and Foodservice. The company offers frozen garlic bread under the New York BRAND Bakery; frozen Parkerhouse style yeast and dinner rolls under the Sister Schubert's brand; salad dressings under the Marzetti, Simply Dressed, Cardini's, and Girard's; vegetable and fruit dips under the Marzetti brand; croutons and salad toppings under the New York BRAND Bakery, Chatham Village, and Marzetti; and frozen pasta under the Marzetti Frozen Pasta brand.

