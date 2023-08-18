L & S Advisors Inc Takes Position in BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT)

L & S Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 23,050 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,453,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BWXT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in BWX Technologies by 23.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 170,652 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,191,000 after buying an additional 32,688 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BWX Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $207,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BWX Technologies by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 14,741 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $794,000 after acquiring an additional 1,902 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of BWX Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $209,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BWX Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $266,000. 96.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get BWX Technologies alerts:

BWX Technologies Stock Performance

BWX Technologies stock opened at $70.99 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The company has a market capitalization of $6.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.96, a PEG ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $70.29 and its 200 day moving average is $65.36. BWX Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $49.13 and a twelve month high of $76.26.

BWX Technologies Dividend Announcement

BWX Technologies ( NYSE:BWXT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $612.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $558.25 million. BWX Technologies had a return on equity of 35.25% and a net margin of 9.63%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.82 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that BWX Technologies, Inc. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 16th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. BWX Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 37.55%.

Insider Buying and Selling at BWX Technologies

In other BWX Technologies news, Director Gerhard F. Burbach sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.07, for a total transaction of $74,070.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,391 shares in the company, valued at approximately $103,031.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BWXT. Maxim Group boosted their target price on BWX Technologies from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on BWX Technologies in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial upped their price target on BWX Technologies from $77.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Barclays upped their price target on BWX Technologies from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on BWX Technologies from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.17.

Read Our Latest Research Report on BWXT

BWX Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

BWX Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells nuclear components in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Government Operations and Commercial Operations. The Government Operations segment designs and manufactures naval nuclear components, reactors, and nuclear fuel; undertakes fabrication activities for missile launch tubes for U.S.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BWXT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BWX Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BWX Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.