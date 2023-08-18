L & S Advisors Inc Sells 3,674 Shares of Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG)

L & S Advisors Inc reduced its stake in Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG – Free Report) by 20.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,088 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 3,674 shares during the period. L & S Advisors Inc’s holdings in Scorpio Tankers were worth $793,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of STNG. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Scorpio Tankers during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,792,000. Herr Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in Scorpio Tankers during the 4th quarter worth $33,402,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Scorpio Tankers by 810.7% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 553,021 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $19,085,000 after buying an additional 492,296 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Scorpio Tankers during the 4th quarter worth $23,348,000. Finally, Strategic Income Management LLC acquired a new position in Scorpio Tankers during the 4th quarter worth $22,702,000. 65.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have issued reports on STNG shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Scorpio Tankers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Bank of America downgraded Scorpio Tankers from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Scorpio Tankers from $95.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Scorpio Tankers in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Scorpio Tankers from $77.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $68.43.

Scorpio Tankers Price Performance

STNG stock opened at $50.80 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $45.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.08. The stock has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a PE ratio of 3.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Scorpio Tankers Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.05 and a 1 year high of $64.20.

Scorpio Tankers Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 14th. Scorpio Tankers’s payout ratio is 6.97%.

About Scorpio Tankers

Scorpio Tankers Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the seaborne transportation of refined petroleum products in the shipping markets worldwide. As of March 23, 2023, its fleet consisted of 113 owned, finance leased, or bareboat chartered-in tankers, including 39 LR2, 60 MR, and 14 Handymax with a weighted average age of approximately 7.2 years.

Further Reading

