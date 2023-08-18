L & S Advisors Inc Raises Stock Holdings in GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. (NASDAQ:GFS)

L & S Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. (NASDAQ:GFS – Free Report) by 16.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,253 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,436 shares during the period. L & S Advisors Inc’s holdings in GLOBALFOUNDRIES were worth $1,245,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES by 95.4% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 239,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,270,000 after purchasing an additional 116,813 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES by 69.9% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,341,000 after purchasing an additional 10,238 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in GLOBALFOUNDRIES by 90.9% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 6,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $463,000 after acquiring an additional 3,107 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in GLOBALFOUNDRIES by 6,128.3% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 417,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,505,000 after acquiring an additional 410,903 shares during the period. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in GLOBALFOUNDRIES in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $279,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:GFS opened at $54.65 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. has a 1 year low of $46.52 and a 1 year high of $72.50. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.62. The firm has a market cap of $29.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.17, a P/E/G ratio of 9.18 and a beta of 1.85.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. HSBC lowered their target price on GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $65.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Bank of America decreased their price target on GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $80.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on GLOBALFOUNDRIES in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $77.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $76.19.

GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc operates as a semiconductor foundry worldwide. The company manufactures a range of semiconductor devices, including microprocessors, mobile application processors, baseband processors, network processors, radio frequency modems, microcontrollers, and power management units; and offers mainstream wafer fabrication services and technologies.

