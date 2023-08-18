L & S Advisors Inc Purchases New Shares in Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM)

L & S Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 5,039 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $863,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TEAM. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Atlassian by 151.5% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 244 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Atlassian in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Atlassian in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of Atlassian by 2,411.1% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 226 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Atlassian in the first quarter valued at about $43,000. 53.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TEAM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Atlassian in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $170.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, OTR Global cut shares of Atlassian to a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Atlassian has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $198.56.

Atlassian Stock Performance

Atlassian stock opened at $185.34 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $177.77 and a 200-day moving average of $167.06. Atlassian Co. has a 1 year low of $113.86 and a 1 year high of $286.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The company has a market capitalization of $47.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -98.06 and a beta of 0.75.

Insider Activity

In other news, President Anutthara Bharadwaj sold 2,470 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.12, for a total value of $452,306.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 203,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,233,057.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Atlassian news, President Anutthara Bharadwaj sold 2,470 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.12, for a total transaction of $452,306.40. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 203,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,233,057.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CRO Cameron Deatsch sold 1,276 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.99, for a total transaction of $255,187.24. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 118,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,675,016.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 312,759 shares of company stock valued at $55,429,897 over the last quarter. 43.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Atlassian Profile

Atlassian Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its products include Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a workflow management system for teams to plan, track, collaborate, and manage work, and projects; Jira Service Management, a service desk product for creating and managing service experiences for various service team providers, including IT, legal, and HR teams; Jira Align for enterprise organizations to build and manage a master plan that maps strategic projects to the various work streams required to deliver them; and Opsgenie, an incident management tool that enables IT teams to plan for and respond to service disruptions.

