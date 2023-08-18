L & S Advisors Inc Makes New Investment in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NULG)

L & S Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NULG – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 8,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $481,000. L & S Advisors Inc owned approximately 0.05% of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NULG. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 33.3% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, Creative Planning bought a new position in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth $77,000.

Get Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF Trading Down 1.4 %

BATS NULG opened at $60.75 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.18 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.44. Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $26.91 and a 12-month high of $34.04.

Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF Profile

The Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF (NULG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI TIAA ESG USA Large Cap Growth index. The fund tracks an index composed of large-cap US companies with growth characteristics that also meet certain environmental, social, and governance (ESG) criteria. NULG was launched on Dec 13, 2016 and is managed by Nuveen.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NULG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NULG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.