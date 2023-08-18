L & S Advisors Inc Makes New $533,000 Investment in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT)

L & S Advisors Inc bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 15,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $533,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $1,546,525,000. TIAA FSB lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 6,183,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,279,000 after acquiring an additional 789,894 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 84.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,885,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,238,000 after acquiring an additional 2,238,313 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 151.8% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 4,017,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,120,000 after acquiring an additional 2,422,111 shares during the period. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $90,038,000.

iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF Trading Down 0.9 %

NYSEARCA:IQLT opened at $34.35 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.88 and a beta of 0.87. iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $27.02 and a twelve month high of $36.62. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.24.

About iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (IQLT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the World ex USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap stocks in developed countries, outside of the US. The index is selected and weighted for exposure to fundamental quality metrics.

