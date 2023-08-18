L & S Advisors Inc Invests $1.65 Million in On Holding AG (NYSE:ONON)

L & S Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of On Holding AG (NYSE:ONON – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 53,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,646,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in ON by 32.7% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC boosted its position in ON by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 70,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 35,000 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in ON by 70.5% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 2,071 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in ON by 1,590.8% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 2,927 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First National Bank of Hutchinson bought a new position in ON during the fourth quarter valued at about $195,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.48% of the company’s stock.

ON Stock Down 1.5 %

ONON stock opened at $30.20 on Friday. On Holding AG has a twelve month low of $15.44 and a twelve month high of $37.08. The company has a market cap of $18.95 billion, a PE ratio of 219.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 2.22. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.09.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ON ( NYSE:ONON Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 15th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.07). ON had a return on equity of 4.08% and a net margin of 2.59%. The firm had revenue of $444.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $418.09 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.16 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 52.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that On Holding AG will post 0.48 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on ONON shares. Williams Trading lowered ON from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on ON from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. BTIG Research began coverage on ON in a research note on Monday, July 31st. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on ON from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on ON from $41.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $32.95.

About ON

On Holding AG develops and distributes sports products worldwide. It offers athletic footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company offers its products through independent retailers and distributors, online, and stores. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Zurich, Switzerland.

