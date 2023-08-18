L & S Advisors Inc Increases Stock Holdings in New Fortress Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:NFE)

L & S Advisors Inc increased its holdings in New Fortress Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:NFE – Free Report) by 21.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,136 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,797 shares during the period. L & S Advisors Inc’s holdings in New Fortress Energy were worth $799,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in New Fortress Energy by 49.5% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in New Fortress Energy by 48.7% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new position in shares of New Fortress Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. SailingStone Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of New Fortress Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of New Fortress Energy by 41.1% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.16% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Timothy W. Jay bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $28.28 per share, with a total value of $84,840.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 30,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $854,649.88. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Desmond Iain Catterall bought 4,734 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $26.54 per share, with a total value of $125,640.36. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 4,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $125,640.36. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Timothy W. Jay bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $28.28 per share, with a total value of $84,840.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 30,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $854,649.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 37.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on NFE. Bank of America cut New Fortress Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $59.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on New Fortress Energy from $48.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Barclays cut their price target on New Fortress Energy from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded New Fortress Energy from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.33.

New Fortress Energy Stock Up 3.6 %

Shares of New Fortress Energy stock opened at $29.07 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27. The firm has a market cap of $5.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.58. New Fortress Energy Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.06 and a fifty-two week high of $63.06. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $28.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.47.

New Fortress Energy (NASDAQ:NFE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $561.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $573.60 million. New Fortress Energy had a return on equity of 35.70% and a net margin of 16.35%. New Fortress Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.69 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that New Fortress Energy Inc. will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

New Fortress Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 12th. New Fortress Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.28%.

New Fortress Energy Company Profile

New Fortress Energy Inc operates as an integrated gas-to-power energy infrastructure company that provides energy and development services to end-users worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Terminals and Infrastructure, and Ships. The Terminals and Infrastructure segment engages in the natural gas procurement and liquefaction; and shipping, logistics, facilities and conversion, or development of natural gas-fired power generation.

