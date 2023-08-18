L & S Advisors Inc Has $2.44 Million Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

L & S Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 1.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,253 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 98 shares during the quarter. L & S Advisors Inc’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $2,436,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. increased its stake in Home Depot by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. now owns 5,769 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,822,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Summit Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Home Depot by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Summit Asset Management LLC now owns 3,491 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,103,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Home Depot by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 12,708 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $4,014,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. increased its stake in Home Depot by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 9,993 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,161,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blume Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Home Depot by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 413 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.91% of the company’s stock.

HD has been the topic of a number of research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Home Depot from a “c+” rating to an “a-” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $370.00 to $384.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $290.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $320.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $338.59.

Home Depot stock traded down $0.49 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $332.54. 1,359,668 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,900,682. The Home Depot, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $265.61 and a fifty-two week high of $347.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $334.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.80, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $315.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $303.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.53.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 15th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.45 by $0.20. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.48% and a return on equity of 1,424.89%. The business had revenue of $42.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.19 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $5.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 14.95 EPS for the current year.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

