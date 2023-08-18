L & S Advisors Inc Has $1.01 Million Stake in Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT)

L & S Advisors Inc trimmed its holdings in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT – Free Report) by 27.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,315 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 2,829 shares during the period. L & S Advisors Inc’s holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics were worth $1,008,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SRPT. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Sarepta Therapeutics by 189.1% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,784 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $452,000 after buying an additional 3,783 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Sarepta Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $185,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Sarepta Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $421,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in Sarepta Therapeutics by 6.6% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,541 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $377,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Sarepta Therapeutics by 12.3% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 179,294 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $14,007,000 after buying an additional 19,660 shares during the last quarter. 85.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SRPT opened at $108.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 4.50 and a current ratio of 4.96. Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $100.15 and a 12 month high of $159.89. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $112.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $124.83.

Sarepta Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:SRPT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.89) by $1.62. The firm had revenue of $261.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $255.99 million. Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 90.46% and a negative return on equity of 91.22%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($2.65) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. will post -8.99 EPS for the current year.

SRPT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group started coverage on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $185.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on Sarepta Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price target on Sarepta Therapeutics from $204.00 to $161.00 in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Sarepta Therapeutics from $217.00 to $213.00 in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price target on Sarepta Therapeutics from $165.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sarepta Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $173.70.

In other news, Director Hans Lennart Rudolf Wigzell sold 15,000 shares of Sarepta Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.72, for a total value of $1,600,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,994 shares in the company, valued at $2,240,479.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Michael Andrew Chambers bought 9,979 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $109.47 per share, for a total transaction of $1,092,401.13. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 246,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,038,652.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Hans Lennart Rudolf Wigzell sold 15,000 shares of Sarepta Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.72, for a total transaction of $1,600,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,240,479.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-targeted therapeutics, gene therapies, and other genetic therapeutic modalities for the treatment of rare diseases. It offers EXONDYS 51 injection to treat duchenne muscular dystrophy (duchenne) in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 51 skipping; VYONDYS 53 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 53 skipping; and AMONDYS 45 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene.

